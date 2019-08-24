New ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Poster with Palpatine, Rey, and Kylo Ren Is Here

0

Day two of the D23 Expo started off with a bang when Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and the rest of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast were among the first to take the stage. In addition to teasing out characters and showing off footage from previous installments, a new poster was unveiled featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

The poster is doozy in the best way possible. Featuring Rey and Kylo in the foreground while returning ultra-baddie Palpatine looms in the background, this new Rise of Skywalker poster is laying some crucial groundwork when it comes to what fans should expect. The Rey-Kylo lightsaber duel seems to recall the Rise of Skywalker Vanity Fair photoshoot hinting at a battle between the two protagonists, further suggesting this fight may be the climactic one in the film that decides which side of the Force wins out.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/FUSZaGQZE6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

As previously mentioned, The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment in the Skywalker saga, which includes the prequel trilogy from the early ’00s as well as the first three Star Wars films starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford. While this chapter is coming to an end, it is by no means the last bit of Star Wars goodness headed our way. On Friday, the first trailer for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian debuted and Ewan McGregor confirmed he would reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo Disney+ series.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.