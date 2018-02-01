Jedi Council: Andy Serkis Shares Thoughts on Snoke’s Role in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Solo: A Star Wars Story is likely to drop a first trailer during the Super Bowl.
- In an interview with Slash Film, Andy Serkis addressed the possibility of Snoke coming back in Star Wars: Episode IX. He said, “I was shocked. I just think it’s a very, very important scene, so I didn’t question it. But I do, I know it’s left fans feeling like, that they were really searching for something there. And what I’m saying is, who knows?”
- During a Q&A with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Rian Johnson explained why a Han Solo funeral scene was not in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
- In an interview with The Times, Gwendoline Christie stated that she’s still “very invested” in Captain Phasma’s fate.
- Comicbook.com is reporting that the LEGO mini figures released for Solo: A Star Wars Story might be giving away plot points.
- According to Starwarsnews.net, AMC Theaters had an article up on its website that detailed the three planets possibly appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The article has since been taken down.
- The panel reacts to Carrie Fisher posthumously winning the 2018 Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the narration of her book, The Princess Diarist.
- Leland Chee gets Star Wars fans excited on Twitter by hinting that more Legends characters will be returning, and soon. What characters would you like to see return to the Star Wars canon?
- The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Electronic Arts is bringing back microtransactions fresh on the heels of the underwhelming sales for Battlefront II.
- The panel reviews the first issue of Star Wars: The Last Jedi – DJ – Most Wanted #1.
- Twitter Questions