‘Star Wars 9’ Story Details Tease Knights of Ren, ‘Last Jedi’ Connections & More

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by John Rocha and Jeff Sneider to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

First up on today’s show is the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Vanity Fair preview piece. It’s packed with new story details and first official looks at new characters including Keri Russell as Zorri Bliss and Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde. Director J.J. Abrams also discussed how Rian Johnson‘s The Last Jedi emboldened him to make decisions that he wouldn’t have made on The Force Awakens and how The Rise of Skywalker will feel like a satisfying conclusion to the complete Skywalker trilogy – all nine films. The Movie Talk team digs into all of this on today’s show!

On top of that, the group also covers the recent news that Mel Gibson‘s contemporized remake of The Wild Bunch might star Michael Fassbender, Jamie Foxx and Peter Dinklage and start filming later this year. According to Deadline, all three are in early talks to join the film which is being financed and release by Warner Bros. The 1969 original was directed by Sam Peckinpah and focuses on a group of aging outlaws looking for one last score in the American West. Catch the panel’s thoughts on this project in the Movie Talk episode at the top of this article.

