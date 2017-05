0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday May 2nd, 2017) John Campea, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Rogue One creator John Knoll says he has an idea for another Star Wars anthology

Lucky Number Slevin director rumored to be in the mix for directing Bond 25

Opening this week – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

First trailer released for It Comes at Night

New trailer released for 47 Meters Down

Ridley Scott says Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5 is dead

Mail Bag