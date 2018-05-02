Watch: ‘Star Wars’ Gets the ‘Arrested Development’ Treatment with Ron Howard’s Help

0

Getting Ron Howard to helm a Star Wars movie has its perks. Howard, in addition to a robust career as a young actor and then as an Oscar-winning director, endeared himself to a new group of fans by serving as the narrator on Arrested Development. With Howard’s new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, due out in less than a month, someone over at Lucasfilm had the bright idea to do Star Wars: A New Hope in the style of Arrested Development and have Howard do the narration.

And it worked out pretty well! I was worried this would be a lazy parody, but the jokes really land, and Howard is a good sport about the whole thing. The video feels more like it’s for fans of Arrested Development that will spot the show’s rhythms and references (like the Pete Rose joke), but Star Wars fans should still get a kick out of it.

Check out the Arrested Development: Star Wars video below. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. And if you’re hard up for Arrested Development, a remixed version of Season 4 is due to hit Netflix on Friday, and there should be an announcement on Season 5 soon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story: