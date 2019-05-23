The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 200 – ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re continuing our miniseries about the Star Wars prequels with a discussion of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. We talk about why it doesn’t really work as a romance, the failed characterization of Anakin Skywalker, the one aspect of the movie that works surprisingly well, George Lucas‘ attention to technology over character, and more. Click here for our previous episode on The Phantom Menace.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“Game of Thrones – The Final Season”); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.