‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Launch Trailer Drops You into the Middle of the Fray

EA and DICE have released the Star Wars Battlefront II launch trailer. The upcoming video game will continue the same kind of large-scale battles that made the original so popular, but this time they’re improving the single-player campaign in that the sequel will actually have one. While 2015’s Battlefront did have a few single-player objectives that could keep you busy when none of your friends were online, it was a game built primarily around multiplayer action and any single-player events were more like training missions.

This new trailer, however, is primarily about the multiplayer, which, let’s face it, is probably why you’re buying this game. I’m curious to see what kinds of improvements they made. I was incredibly excited about Battlefront, but once I got into the action, it was incredibly disappointing. Like most shooters, I found I died incredibly quickly at the hands of people who dumped hours and hours into the game. Additionally, I never felt like my character had any identity. Even when I was in the middle of the action, I just felt like an extra, a feeling compounded when someone was bestowed with the ability to play as a major character like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker. For a game that sports massive environments and huge campaigns, it never ceased to make me feel small and insignificant, feelings I can get without having to purchase a video game.

Check out the Star Wars Battlefront II trailer below. The game hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars Battlefront II: