‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Extended Trailer Further Reveals Fight for the Galaxy; Release Date Announced

0

When we last checked in on Star Wars Battlefront 2, the anticipated follow-up to last year’s Star Wars Battlefront, we had our first good look at the gameplay but just enough to get fans of the franchise excited. Yoda, Kylo, Rey, Luke, and Darth Maul showed off a bit and a whole lot of stuff blew up and for me, that’s often enough to get me interested in a Star Wars game. During the Star Wars Celebration today, however, a new trailer came out that seemed to give a bit more context to all that chaos.

The first Battlefront gave millions the experience of exploring and fighting on Star Wars worlds. You know No Man’s Sky? Imagine that except you are a rebel soldier, the narrative is more set in place, and not as many people are complaining about the gameplay. You can get into dogfights in X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and other assorted ships too. Battlefront also added the wrinkle of throwing in famous characters and other totems of the films, allowing fanpeeps worldwide to play as Darth Vader or pilot the Millennium Falcon. It was enough to give more than a few multiplayer fans/friends of mine the vapors when the game arrived last year.

In comparison, the latest title throws in the whole damn kitchen sink in terms of characters, ships, planets, and all things Star Wars. We get a more fixed sense of the narrative surrounding new character Iben in the latest extended trailer, which you can take a look at below, and as Collider’s Aubrey Page pointed out in her recap of the Battlefront II panel at SWC, the storyline of the game is indeed canon. The best news to come out of the panel, however, was that we do have a release date for this baby: November 17th. So, a week before Americans pummel, stomp, and kill one another for the latest digital watch that counts how many times you fart a day, Star Wars Battlefront II will be available for fans, rather than being the reason that those people are storming the battlements at Best Buy. That may just count as a humanitarian act in this day and age.

Here’s the new trailer:

Here’s the official synopsis for Battlefront II: