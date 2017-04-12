‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Trailer Reveals Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, Yoda, and Rey

0

A trailer for EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II has leaked online ahead of Star Wars Celebration. While we expect more details about the video game to be forthcoming at the convention this weekend, this new trailer does provide a handful of insights about what the sequel will offer.

For those who never played Star Wars Battlefront, it’s essentially a massive combat experience set on Star Wars worlds. You take the role of a nameless rebel trooper or stormtrooper and fight to complete objective on Hoth, Endor, etc. There are also levels where you dogfight in X-Wings, TIE Fighters, and other assorted ships. Last year’s Battlefront added the wrinkle of throwing in famous characters and ships so that at times you could play as Darth Vader or pilot the Millennium Falcon. In my experience, unless you play the game a lot, you die very quickly and very frequently. Some people find this fun, others (like myself) are reminded why we tend to avoid online multiplayer like the plague.

While there was DLC for Star Wars Battlefront that let you play in the Battle of Jakku, this trailer indicates that Battlefront II will heavily incorporate more of the prequel trilogy as well as the sequel trilogy. From this brief trailer we get glimpses of Darth Maul, Yoda, Kylo Ren, and Rey. While some Prequel Trilogy locations are likely inevitable (and it makes me wonder if they’ll put players into the battle between the Gungans and the battle droids on Naboo), I’m curious to see how much of the sequel trilogy makes it into the game. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the locations from The Last Jedi make it in as DLC.

Check out the Star Wars Battlefront II trailer below. The game is expected to arrive later this year and will likely be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows.