Collider Shareables: ‘Star Wars’ BBC Spoof Brings the Laughs, Gus Fring Returns

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got a hilarious, Star Wars-centric spoof of the viral BBC interview video that set the internet alight just last week. Then, we’ve got two Jurassic World 2 dispatches from Chris Pratt – one repping Jordan Peele’s awesome Get Out, and the second some hilarious behind-the-scenes hijinks. Then, Giancarlo Esposito, better known as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, makes an appearance with Bob Odenkirk at SXSW’s Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurant. Next, James McAvoy sends kudos to Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart for Logan, John Goodman gets his star on the walk of fame, Rob Lowe revisits the house from The Outsiders and Aziz Ansari unveils the first trailer for Season 2 of Master of None. Finally, to round it all out, we have a fun graphic that highlights a curious, food-centric through-line between the badass Eleven in Stranger Things, X-23 in Logan and Mathilda in Leon: The Professional.

