Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Do ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want a Boba Fett Movie?

by      May 25, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Dani Fernandez, and Klee Wiggins discuss the following:

  • THR reported that James Mangold has been tapped to write and direct a Star Wars movie centered around Boba Fett for Lucasfilm.
  • THR is reporting that Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is tracking to open at $140 million-plus domestically which would make it the highest domestic opening ever for an animated film.
  • Variety is reporting that Michael Sheen, Eiza Gonzalez and Sam Heughan are in talks to join Vin Diesel in Sony’s Bloodshot based on the Valiant comic.
  • Blumhouse Productions released a new NSFW trailer for Upgrade.
  • Annapurna Pictures released a trailer for The Sisters Brothers starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix, and John C. Reilly as hired guns in the Old West.
  • Live Twitter Questions
incredibles-2-family-image

Image via Disney-Pixar

Related Content
Previous Article
The 22 Best Feel-Good Movies
Next Article
Woody Harrelson on Filming ‘Lost in London’ in Real Time and In…
Tags

Latest News