Movie Talk: Do ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want a Boba Fett Movie?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Dani Fernandez, and Klee Wiggins discuss the following:
- THR reported that James Mangold has been tapped to write and direct a Star Wars movie centered around Boba Fett for Lucasfilm.
- THR is reporting that Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is tracking to open at $140 million-plus domestically which would make it the highest domestic opening ever for an animated film.
- Variety is reporting that Michael Sheen, Eiza Gonzalez and Sam Heughan are in talks to join Vin Diesel in Sony’s Bloodshot based on the Valiant comic.
- Blumhouse Productions released a new NSFW trailer for Upgrade.
- Annapurna Pictures released a trailer for The Sisters Brothers starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix, and John C. Reilly as hired guns in the Old West.
