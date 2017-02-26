Collider Shareables: 2017 ‘Star Wars’ Celebration Poster Revealed; The New Chewbacca Shares a Message

0

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got a hilarious Batman callout from none other than Michael Keaton himself, and then, we’ve got the official (and totally gorgeous) poster for Star Wars Celebration 2017! After that, there’s a heartfelt message from the man chosen to star as the new Chewbacca, Joonas Suotamo, a hilarious Muppets and La La Land crossover from Funny or Die that swaps Ryan Gosling for the ever-iconic Kermit the Frog. There’s an update on Guillermo del Toro’s ever-popular Trollhunters that should have any animation fan delighted, an epic call out from the one and only Booker T Huffman to congratulate a recent Schmoedown champion, and a truly heart-warming picture of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and one of her pint-sized fans. To round it all out, we’ve got a political ad directed by the one and only Richard Linklater spreading the word about the Bathroom Bill and some refreshingly enthusiastic Rotten Tomatoes scores for two of our most anticipated films of the year: Get Out and Logan.

