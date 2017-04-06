Collider Jedi Council: Star Wars Celebration 2017 Preview

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is April 6, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea, Mark Ellis and David Griffin. Today the council previews everything they expect or hope to see at Star Wars Celebration 2017.

The Last Jedi trailer

Possible Han Solo spin-off trailer

Spin-off announcements

Star Wars 40th Anniversary

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.