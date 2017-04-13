Star Wars Celebration: 40th Anniversary Panel Reaction Video

0

The Collider team is out in full force at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, and we’ve got John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Jeremy Jahns breaking down the first panel of the event. Celebration kicked off with a “40 Years of Star Wars” panel, hosted by Warwick Davis, which saw a bevy of Star Wars performers come on stage to share stories and discuss the franchise’s legacy. George Lucas was obviously the biggest, but throughout the panel Hayden Christiansen, Ian McDiarmid, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Peter Mayhew also took the stage to discuss Star Wars and its impact on the world.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also appeared throughout, and she came on stage with Lucas at the end to deliver a touching tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, which itself was followed by a tribute from Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd. That then flew right into a rendition of Leia’s Theme, conducted by John Williams himself, which was followed by a medley of Star Wars cues.

Needless to say, the Collider team was impressed and moved by what happened on stage, and in the reaction video above you can hear Campea and Harloff’s specific thoughts on the panel, with surprise appearances by Ken Napzok and Jeremy Jahns to also chime in on what they thought about the panel.

Look for much more coverage from Star Wars Celebration over the next few days, and for a full recap of the 40th Anniversary panel click here to read Aubrey’s complete rundown. And be sure to come back tomorrow when we’ll be breaking down the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel.