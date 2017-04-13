Watch the Carrie Fisher Tribute Video from the “40 Years of Star Wars” Panel [Updated]

0

[Update: The panel has concluded, which featured appearances by George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christiansen, and many more. No news, but there was plenty of reminiscing, a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher (the video package for which you can watch below), and John Williams conducting music from the franchise. The stream of the panel is over but you can click here to read Aubrey’s full recap.]

The highly anticipated fan event Star Wars Celebration kicks off today in Orlando, and the marquee panel is “40 Years of Star Wars”, which you can watch live as it runs from 11:00am to 12:30pm ET. The panel is a tribute to the 40th anniversary of the franchise, with Warwick Davis hosting and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy leading a panel of discussions with…well we don’t know who just yet, but the official logline promises surprises:

A very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion. The panel, hosted by Warwick Davis, will feature Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga’s brightest stars, highlighting the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades. As is tradition, this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises.

Plenty of Star Wars performers are already confirmed to be attending this Star Wars Celebration, including Mark Hamill and some Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars, so it’ll be interesting to see who pops up here. And will Lucasfilm take this opportunity to announce the future of Star Wars beyond Episode IX? That’s as far as they have publicly confirmed as that Boba Fett spinoff has been put on ice, so it’d be a nice surprise if Kennedy announced a new spinoff film of some sort for release after 2019’s Episode IX.

And will Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of the Young Han Solo movie, be in attendance? They’re currently deep in production on the pic over in London so perhaps a Skype appearance is in the cards.

Watch the livestream below from 11-12:30, after which the video should still be available to watch. And check back on Collider frequently over the weekend for our extensive Star Wars Celebration coverage.