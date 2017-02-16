Collider Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration Dates Announced; Bob Iger Talks ‘The Last Jedi’

0

Today is February 16, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff and Ken Napzok.

Star Wars Celebration Dates Announced

Bob Iger’s Thoughts on The Last Jedi

Rumors on Star Destroyers in The Last Jedi

Planet Description for The Last Jedi

Thandie Newton in Talks to Join Han Solo Film

Jimmy Vee Confirmed to Play R2-D2

John Williams Wins Grammy for The Force Awakens

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…

