Collider Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration Dates Announced; Bob Iger Talks ‘The Last Jedi’

by      February 16, 2017

Today is February 16, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff and Ken Napzok.

  • Rumors on Star Destroyers in The Last Jedi
  • Planet Description for The Last Jedi
  • Thandie Newton in Talks to Join Han Solo Film
  • Jimmy Vee Confirmed to Play R2-D2

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…

Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.

star-wars-the-last-jedi-logo

