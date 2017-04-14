Collider Jedi Council: Star Wars Celebration 2017 Panel

0

Today is April 13, 2017 and the Collider Jedi Council bring you a special episode on the floor at Star Wars Celebration 2017. Hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea, Mark Ellis, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, Jeremy Jahns and, David Griffin. On this episode, the crew discuss:

40th Anniversary panel recap

The Last Jedi trailer predictions

Spin-off films predictions

Dave Filoni and Pablo Hidalgo panel

Star Wars Rebels panel preview

Lucasfilm announces animated shorts

Star Wars canon book predictions

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.