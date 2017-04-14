Collider Jedi Council: Star Wars Celebration 2017 Panel

Facebook Messenger

Today is April 13, 2017 and the Collider Jedi Council bring you a special episode on the floor at Star Wars Celebration 2017. Hosted by Kristian Harloff with John Campea, Mark Ellis, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, Jeremy Jahns and, David Griffin. On this episode, the crew discuss:

  • 40th Anniversary panel recap
  • Spin-off films predictions
  • Dave Filoni and Pablo Hidalgo panel
  • Lucasfilm announces animated shorts

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

star-wars-the-last-jedi-logo

