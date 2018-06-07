Jedi Council: What Will Be Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2019?

On a special Jedi Council brought to you by Denny’s, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Rosie Knight discuss the following:
- Star Wars Celebration 2019 announced that all 5-day tickets have sold out. The event will be taking in Chicago in April of 2019.
- According to Fantha-Tracks, Star Wars: Episode IX has changed its production title.
- In an interview with Empire, Colin Trevorrow broke his silence about his decision to exit Star Wars: Episode IX.
- The Star Wars Show highlighted some of the pieces in Dryden Vos’s collection from Solo: A Star Wars Story and their connection to Star Wars canon.
- The panel reviews Marvel’s The Last Jedi #2
- The panel explores Most Wanted by Rae Carson, a new prequel book to Solo: A Star Wars Story focusing on Han and Qi’ra’s time as teenagers in Corellia
- Facebook and Twitter Questions