Star Wars Celebration: ‘The Last Jedi’ Panel Reaction Video

0

The Collider team is out in full force at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, and we’ve got John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Jeremy Jahns breaking down the big panel event — the highly anticipated The Last Jedi panel that brought out director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy alongside stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who plays a resistance maintenance worker pulled into Finn’s adventure. The Last Jedi team had some interesting teases to share during the panel, and it all culminated in the reveal of the first footage.

Needless to say, the Collider team was impressed by what happened on stage and they had plenty of theories and observations about what was and wasn’t revealed to the crow. In the reaction video above you can hear Campea and Harloff’s specific thoughts on the panel, with surprise appearances by Ken Napzok and Jeremy Jahns to also chime in with their thoughts and theories.

Look for much more coverage from Star Wars Celebration over the next few days, and for a full recap of The Last Jedi panel click here to read Aubrey’s complete rundown. For more Star Wars Celebration coverage click the links below and stay tuned over the next few days as we bring you reactions, recaps and more. Be sure to check out our Facebook and Twitter feed where our team on the ground are posting highlights and live updates.