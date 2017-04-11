Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer to Debut at Star Wars Celebration

April 11, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 11th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Brett Ratner to produce Hugh Hefner biopic
  • Universal’s Monster movies
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

