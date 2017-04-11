Movie Talk: ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer to Debut at Star Wars Celebration

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 11th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will debut at Star Wars Celebration

Ron Howard to adapt best-selling novel Hillbilly Elegy

Opening This Week – Fate of the Furious

Brett Ratner to produce Hugh Hefner biopic

Movie adaptation in the works for exorcism book Hostage to the Devil

Universal’s Monster movies

Mail Bag