Can't Make It to 'Star Wars Celebration'? Here's How You Can Watch from Home

April 10, 2017

star-wars-the-last-jedi-trailer-celebrationStar Wars fans, prepare yourself for a stacked week of content for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And it’s not even May 4th yet! Good Morning America is teasing *something* related to Rian Johnson‘s highly anticipated film that they’ll show off tomorrow in celebration of the franchise’s 40th anniversary. And speaking of celebration, “Star Wars Celebration” kicks off in Orlando this Thursday, running until Sunday, and very likely giving us our first look at the eighth installment in the Skywalker Saga.

But we totally understand if you can’t make it to Florida to experience the celebration in person. Luckily, the folks behind the scenes of the massive fan event understand that, too, and they’ve provided a way for fans all around the world to tune in, at least for the bigger reveals. For that and everything else related to the celebration, we’ll have our own coverage on the ground with lots of stories to share throughout the weekend, so be sure to keep a tab open here at Collider.

As for how to find out what Good Morning America is up to and how to spectate the celebration check out the details below:

And for more on all things Star Wars, take a look at some of our recent write-ups below:

