Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Jedi Council: Star Wars Celebration 2017 Recap

by      April 20, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is April 20, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Reilly, Tiffany Smith, and Ken Napzok. Today the council discuss:

  • Rian Johnson talks Rey’s Heritage
  • Mark Hamill’s proposal to J.J. Abrams
  • Phil Lord and Chris Miller reveal new alien in Han Solo
  • New spin-off announcement coming in summer?

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

star-wars-the-last-jedi-logo

Related Content
Previous Article
'The X-Files' Is Officially Returning for 10 More Episodes
Next Article
Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Takes on Star Wars Celebration 2017
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News