‘2020 Star Wars Celebration’ Tickets Are Already on Sale

As the press release puts it, “There has never been a more exciting time to be a Star Wars fan.” That may be true as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive this December 20th to both close out the Skywalker Saga so far and, presumably, usher in the new wave of Star Wars stories. Fans will also have TV series like The Mandalorian and Star Wars Resistance to look forward to later this year, as well as the release of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Yeah, there’s a lot to be excited about. But today’s news is here to celebrate one thing: Star Wars Celebration is returning to Anaheim, CA on August 27-30, 2020 and tickets are on sale now!

For the uninitiated:

Celebration brings fans of all ages together, from all around the world, to celebrate the pop culture phenomenon that is Star Wars — all on the cusp of new Star Wars movies and television shows! Looking ahead, while celebrating all that has come before, there’s something for everyone at Star Wars Celebration.

Celebration – Lucasfilm’s love letter to the fans – is four fun-filled days of major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars! Star Wars Celebration is truly a once in a lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships formed — all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars universe.

From young fans of Star Wars animated shows to die-hards fueled by the nostalgia for the original Star Wars trilogy; curious, casual followers; gamers, readers, costumers or collectors — there’s something for everyone at Star Wars Celebration.