Jedi Council: Is Darth Vader Really the Best VIllain in ‘Star Wars’ History?

On today’s Jedi Council, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- George Lucas‘s possible plans for Star Wars: Episodes VII-IX were revealed in a companion book to James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction series from AMC.
- Ron Howard responded to a fan on Twitter who was lamenting the commercial failure of Solo: A Star War Story. Howard stated that he felt badly that people who would likely “enjoy a movie… don’t see it on a big screen w/great sound.”
- In an interview with Empire, Ron Howard revealed what other bounty hunters were considered for Solo: A Star Wars Story and how close Tom Hanks came to making a cameo in the film.
- A Star Wars: A New Hope possible plot hole sparked a Twitter back and forth about how that film influenced the outfits of Jedi robes in the all the following Star Wars movies.
- EA announces a new Star Wars video game is in development titled Jedi Fallen Order.
- Hasbro released their SDCC exclusives that include the Rey and Kylo Ren light saber battle from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Han Solo with a Mynok outside the Millennium Falcon.
- Star Wars Annual #4 officially adds Darth Atrius to Star Wars canon.
- Star Wars Battlefront II will receive a number of Star Wars: The Clone Wars content over the next few months according to EA.
- The panel offers their thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi #3 and Darth Vader #17.
- Twitter Questions