Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Jedi Council: Is Darth Vader Really the Best VIllain in ‘Star Wars’ History?

by      June 15, 2018

0

On today’s Jedi Council, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Ron Howard responded to a fan on Twitter who was lamenting the commercial failure of Solo: A Star War Story. Howard stated that he felt badly that people who would likely “enjoy a movie… don’t see it on a big screen w/great sound.”
  • In an interview with Empire, Ron Howard revealed what other bounty hunters were considered for Solo: A Star Wars Story and how close Tom Hanks came to making a cameo in the film.
  • A Star Wars: A New Hope possible plot hole sparked a Twitter back and forth about how that film influenced the outfits of Jedi robes in the all the following Star Wars movies.
  • EA announces a new Star Wars video game is in development titled Jedi Fallen Order.
  • Hasbro released their SDCC exclusives that include the Rey and Kylo Ren light saber battle from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Han Solo with a Mynok outside the Millennium Falcon.
  • Star Wars Annual #4 officially adds Darth Atrius to Star Wars canon.
  • Star Wars Battlefront II will receive a number of Star Wars: The Clone Wars content over the next few months according to EA.
  • The panel offers their thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi #3 and Darth Vader #17.
  • Twitter Questions
solo-a-star-wars-story-ron-howard

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now
Next Article
'Luke Cage' Season 2 Review: Harlem's Hero Returns to Serve Justice His…
Tags

Latest News