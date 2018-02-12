Movie Talk: New ‘Star Wars’ Films to Be Written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:
- Disney and Lucasfilm announced that HBO Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been hired to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies.
- Variety is reporting that Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play The Joker in Todd Phillips’ untitled Joker origin movie for Warner Bros.
- Box Office Report: Fifty Shades Freed took the top spot with $38.8 million. Number two was Peter Rabbit with $25 million and number three went to The 15:17 to Paris with $12.6 million.
- THR is reporting that Warner Bros. is developing a Lobo feature film as a possible directing vehicle for Michael Bay. The film is getting a script rewrite from Jason Fuchs after receiving script notes from Bay.
- Deadline is reporting that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has emerged as the frontrunner to direct Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the Fast and Furious spinoff movie.
- Sony Pictures has released a Venom teaser trailer starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. Fox also released a new Deadpool 2 trailer starring Ryan Reynolds and featuring more footage of Josh Brolin as Cable.
- Live Twitter Questions