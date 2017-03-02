Collider Jedi Council: J.J. Abrams Praises Mark Hamill in ‘The Last Jedi’

0

Today is March 2, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Ellis. Today the council discuss:

J.J. Abrams Praises Mark Hamill in The Last Jedi

State of the Galaxy in The Last Jedi

No Reshoots for The Last Jedi

D23 Rumors

Episode Numbers Missing

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…

Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.