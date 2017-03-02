More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Jedi Council: J.J. Abrams Praises Mark Hamill in ‘The Last Jedi’

by      March 2, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is March 2, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Ellis. Today the council discuss:

  • State of the Galaxy in The Last Jedi
  • No Reshoots for The Last Jedi
  • D23 Rumors
  • Episode Numbers Missing

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…
Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.

star-wars-the-last-jedi-logo

Related Content
Previous Article
'Kubo and the Two Strings' Helmer Travis Knight to Direct 'Transformers' Spin-Off…
Next Article
How Hugh Jackman Has Defined Wolverine for a Generation
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News