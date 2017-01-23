Movie Talk: ‘Episode VIII’ Title Revealed; ‘Green Lantern’ Actors Shortlist Discussed

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 23rd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Green Lantern shortlist reveals Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper and Ryan Reynolds
- Box Office Report – Rogue One crosses one billion worldwide
- James Cameron to oversee new Terminator with Deadpool’s Tim Miller directing
- David Ayer admits Joker should have been villain in Suicide Squad
- Shaft reboot hires Fantastic Four director Tim Story