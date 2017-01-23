More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: ‘Episode VIII’ Title Revealed; ‘Green Lantern’ Actors Shortlist Discussed

by      5 hours ago

0
-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 23rd, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Green Lantern shortlist reveals Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper and Ryan Reynolds
  • Box Office Report – Rogue One crosses one billion worldwide
  • Hugh Jackman says Logan is in a “Different Universe” than other X-Men movies
  • David Ayer admits Joker should have been villain in Suicide Squad

star-wars-the-last-jedi-poster

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Godzilla 2’: 'Krampus' Helmer Michael Dougherty Confirmed to Direct
Next Article
'The Ring' Hidden Cam Prank: Samara Crawls out of TVs & into…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News