‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Title and First Poster Revealed

Rian Johnson‘s highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode VIII was just announced. And the title is… Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

Here’s what Disney had to say about the title, their fans, and the next chapter in the Skywalker Saga in a press release:

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

And here’s your first look at the new title in poster form!

Lots of folks on social media are already freaking out over the title. What does it mean? Who is it talking about? Is the saga really going to conclude, and will we never see a Jedi again? What about the Sith?