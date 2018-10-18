Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars 9′ Set Is Looser with More Improv, Says Oscar Isaac

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Kim Horcher discuss the following:
- Oscar Isaac reveals that the set of Star Wars: Episode IX is “looser” than the previous two installments of the trilogy with a feeling that they “can try things”.
- Star Wars: Episode IX actor Richard E. Grant told Yahoo! about his character and the plot details of the movie by silently moving his lips.
- The YouTube channel Derpfakes made a video digitally inserting Harrison Ford‘s face onto Alden Ehrenreich‘s face in scenes from Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Jon Favreau posted some props on social media from The Mandalorian which teases that the series could have ties to The Empire Strikes Back and the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.
- io9 released an article detailing how the third episode of Star Wars Resistance showed a new, more realistic way to view the Resistance in the world of Star Wars.
- The panel reviews Darth Vader #22 and Star Wars #55 which finally answers the question about what happened to General Jan Dodonna.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions