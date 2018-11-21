Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ to Honor Carrie Fisher’s Leia in a Beautiful Way

November 21, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Mark Reilly and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • In an interview with The Daily Beast, Oscar Isaac reveals that the set of Star Wars: Episode IX is a looser one and that the film is planning to honor Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia in a beautiful way.
  • Paramount announced that fans will have a chance to see Bumblebee two weeks ahead of its official release date at some early advanced screenings of the film.
  • Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures are ready to begin talks with theater chains about shortening the window between a film’s theatrical release and its home video release in 2019.
  • Sony Pictures Classics released the official US trailer for Stan & Ollie . The film stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy and chronicles the later years of the iconic comedy duo.
  • Collider.com counted down the top eight Rocky movies from worst to first. The panel offers their own rankings for the movies.
  • Live Twitter Questions
