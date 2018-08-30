Jedi Council: Matt Smith and Dominic Monaghan Report for Duty in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Emma Fyffe discuss the following:
- Variety reports that Matt Smith has been cast in Star Wars: Episode IX in a key role. Deadline is reporting that Dominic Monaghan has joined the cast of the film as well.
- Rian Johnson replied to a Twitter follower that he is still working on his new Star Wars trilogy.
- Discussing Film reported on Twitter that Greg Grunberg’s representatives confirmed to them that Grunberg will be returning as Snap Wexley in Star Wars: Episode IX.
- The Solo: A Star Wars Story novelization will include scenes that didn’t make it onto the film and longer versions of scenes that were in the movie.
- Disney released a new featurette that introduces the characters from their upcoming animated series Star Wars Resistance.
- EA announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2 is getting a new mode and new Star Wars heroes later this year.
- Pablo Hidalgo‘s new book Scum and Villainy will be a book created entirely from the notes and intel of three generations of a family of police officers dealing with famous Star Wars villains.
