Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: After ‘Episode IX’ Where Does ‘Star Wars’ Go Next?

by      June 21, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • According to our own Steven Weintraub, all the future Star Wars anthology films are being put on hold at Lucasfilm for the time being.
  • The Terminator Fans twitter account posted the first looks of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor on the set of Terminator 6.
  • Universal Pictures released a first trailer for the Robert Zemeckis directed Welcome to Marwen starring Steve Carrell, Leslie Mann, and Janelle Monae.
  • THR is reporting that Paramount Pictures has a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot in the works from Bad Words writer Andrew Dodge and produced by Michael Bay‘s Platinum Dunes.
  • Live Twitter/Calls
terminator-6-linda-hamilton-1

Image via The Terminator Fans

Related Content
Previous Article
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek for ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Before IMAX…
Next Article
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Director J.A. Bayona on Why He Thanked Guillermo…
Tags

Latest News