Movie Talk: After ‘Episode IX’ Where Does ‘Star Wars’ Go Next?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- According to our own Steven Weintraub, all the future Star Wars anthology films are being put on hold at Lucasfilm for the time being.
- The Terminator Fans twitter account posted the first looks of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor on the set of Terminator 6.
- Universal Pictures released a first trailer for the Robert Zemeckis directed Welcome to Marwen starring Steve Carrell, Leslie Mann, and Janelle Monae.
- THR is reporting that Paramount Pictures has a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot in the works from Bad Words writer Andrew Dodge and produced by Michael Bay‘s Platinum Dunes.
- Live Twitter/Calls