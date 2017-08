0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday August 2nd, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Mark Reilly, Ken Napzok, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Star Wars Episode IX to be re-written by writer Jack Thorne

Ant-Man and the Wasp behind the scenes video and official synopsis released

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen casts Ian McShane

First trailer released for Call Me By Your Name

New poster released for Leatherface

Mail Bag