Jedi Council: How ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Might Connect to the Prequel Trilogy

- Star Wars News Net is reporting that Star Wars: Episode IX is returning to film at Cardington Airship Sheds in Bedfordshire, UK. This location appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.
- Fernando Reza, an LA-based graphic artist, tweeted an image of his Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster that mocked a section of fans who have been vocal in their anger about the movie.
- Christopher McQuarrie claimed on Twitter that he is “cured” of wanting to make a Star Wars movie after he was pulled into some online backlash with Rian Johnson.
- A Reddit user shared a GIF comparing Rey’s lightsaber training in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the final battle between Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker at the end of the movie.
- Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks, posted on social media about how close he came to suicide after the backlash for his portrayal of the Gungan hero.
- Amy Hennig confirms in an interview with EuroGamer that she left EA Vancouver’s Star Wars game six months ago and will not be involved in the new Star Wars game they are creating.
- The panel reviews Doctor Aphra #21, Star Wars Lando: Double or Nothing #2, Poe Dameron #28, and Star Wars #50.
