Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Gets A Summer 2019 Release Date

by      April 27, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is April 27, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok and Jeremy Jahns. Today the council discuss:

  • Rumor: Sam Esmail working on a Star Wars spinoff?
  • Intense scene with Carrie Fisher in The Last Jedi 
  • Rosario Dawson pushing to play Ahsoka Tano
  • D23 releases schedule of events

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

star-wars-logo

Image via LucasFilm

Related Content
Previous Article
Here's Why ‘13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Is Probably a Bad Idea
Next Article
'Riverdale' Cast and Showrunner on that Killer Reveal and the Future of…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News