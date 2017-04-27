Collider Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Gets A Summer 2019 Release Date

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is April 27, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Ken Napzok and Jeremy Jahns. Today the council discuss:

Star Wars: Episode 9 finally gets an official release date

Rumor: Sam Esmail working on a Star Wars spinoff?

Episode 9 table read happening soon

Oscar Isaac talks The Last Jedi

Intense scene with Carrie Fisher in The Last Jedi

Rosario Dawson pushing to play Ahsoka Tano

D23 releases schedule of events

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.