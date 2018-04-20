Jedi Council: Yoda in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’? Vanessa Marshall Joins the Council

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Mark Reilly, and Vanessa Marshall discuss the following:
- The New York Daily News is reporting that Star Wars: Episode IX will bring back a Star Wars Legacy character. The panel will reveal the character and discuss this decision.
- Ava Duvernay announced on Twitter that Victoria Mahoney was hired as the second unit director for Star Wars: Episode IX. Mahoney will be the first black female to be hired in any directing capacity on a Star Wars film.
- Disney and Lucasfilm released a new Solo: A Star Wars Story TV spot.
- The panel discusses the new images and details from Solo: A Star Wars Story that appear in a special edition of Empire magazine.
- In an interview with GamesRadar, Mark Hamill revealed a possible Star Wars: Episode IX spoiler about his role in the upcoming movie.
- Kristian and Mark interview special guest Star Wars Rebels‘ Vanessa Marshall and ask her questions from the fans.
- EW did a profile on the new Star Wars novel Last Shot where Han Solo and Landon Calrissian get personal and political with each other.
- The panel reviews Poe Dameron #26 and Star Wars Adventures # 9.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions