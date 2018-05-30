Movie Talk: How Many ‘Star Wars’ Movies Are Too Many?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that due to the disappointing box office returns of Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney is unlikely to release Star Wars movies so close together again.
- Blumhouse and Todd McFarlane confirm on social media that Jamie Foxx has been cast as the lead in McFarlane’s Spawn adaptation for the studio.
- Zack Snyder confirms on Vero that Ayn Rand‘s The Fountainhead will be his next project.
- Marvel releases a new Ant-Man and the Wasp 30 second ad that focuses on the Ghost.
- Disney announced that filming has begun on Maleficent II in the UK. They also officially announced the cast and revealed the film’s synopsis.
