Movie Talk: How Many ‘Star Wars’ Movies Are Too Many?

by      May 30, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • THR is reporting that due to the disappointing box office returns of Solo: A Star Wars Story Disney is unlikely to release Star Wars movies so close together again.
  • Blumhouse and Todd McFarlane confirm on social media that Jamie Foxx has been cast as the lead in McFarlane’s Spawn adaptation for the studio.
  • Zack Snyder confirms on Vero that Ayn Rand‘s The Fountainhead will be his next project.
  • Disney announced that filming has begun on Maleficent II in the UK. They also officially announced the cast and revealed the film’s synopsis.
  • Live Twitter Questions
ant-man-and-the-wasp-giant-man

Image via Marvel Studios

