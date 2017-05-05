Movie Talk: How ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Ending Change Impacted ‘The Last Jedi’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday May 5th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Rian Johnson confirms Luke’s story is central to The Last Jedi and reveals he asked for a change to the ending of The Force Awakens
- Featurette for The Mummy
- New posters for Blade Runner 2049
- First trailer for Score, the documentary about film music and composers
- First trailer for Judd Apatow-produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani
- IMAX poster released for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- New TV spot released for Baby Driver
- Mail Bag