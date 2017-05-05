Movie Talk: How ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Ending Change Impacted ‘The Last Jedi’

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday May 5th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Rian Johnson confirms Luke’s story is central to The Last Jedi and reveals he asked for a change to the ending of The Force Awakens
  • First trailer for Score, the documentary about film music and composers
  • First trailer for Judd Apatow-produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani 
  • Mail Bag

