Movie Talk: How ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Ending Change Impacted ‘The Last Jedi’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday May 5th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Rian Johnson confirms Luke’s story is central to The Last Jedi and reveals he asked for a change to the ending of The Force Awakens

Featurette for The Mummy

New posters for Blade Runner 2049

First trailer for Score, the documentary about film music and composers

First trailer for Judd Apatow-produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani

IMAX poster released for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

New TV spot released for Baby Driver