‘Star Wars: Force for Change’ Charity Offers New Prizes to Celebrate Past, Present, and Future

Early this morning, Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley took to Good Morning America to make a special announcement regarding the 40th anniversary of Star Wars. Would it be a trailer teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Would it be the non-Special Editions coming to Blu-ray? Would it be the Star Wars films returning to theaters? None of the above! It was to promote Star Wars: Force for Change, the Omaze charity project that began back during production on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The new fundraising campaign, which benefits UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation, is about “Past, Present, and Future”. What that means in terms of prizes is the following:

Past – Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives and the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope Present – Join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party Future – Visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie Grand Prize – One winner will receive the Past, Present, AND Future prizes!

April 11th and May 11th, 2017, fans may enter at Omaze.com/StarWars for a chance to win, and each week will bring a new prize winner. At the end of the campaign, one randomly-selected grand prize winner will be awarded all three prizes.

If you were hoping for bigger news than this, don’t worry. There will be plenty coming out of Star Wars Celebration this weekend, and we’ll have you covered. In the meantime, consider giving to these wonderful organizations. You might just get an amazing prize in return.

