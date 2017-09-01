Force Friday II Unveils ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Pops, LEGO Sets, Hot Wheels, and More

Hold onto your space bucks, friends, it’s Star Wars “Force Friday II”! In honor of all things Star Wars, and specifically to celebrate the rollout of Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi later this year, all sorts of collectibles, toys, and products are available for your perusing and purchasing pleasure today. If you want a cuddly Snoke, an imposing Praetorian Guard, or a DIY R2-D2, Star Wars has got you covered.
And so do we! We’ve rounded up some of the more fantastic and fan-favorite offerings available today for you to take a look at. Consider it a relatively safe bit of window shopping far from the “Add to Cart” and “Complete Order” buttons. But if you want some of these items, you might want to act fast; there’s no telling how many will be left by the time Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th.
Here’s a look at just some of the toys and collectibles available for purchase on this “Force Friday II”; we’ll add more as they become available:
- Funko Pop – You got your Old Man Luke Skywalker, varieties of BB model droids, and more Porgs than you can shake a gaffi stick at.
- LEGO – Once you’ve finished putting together the epic version of the Millennium Falcon, there’s still plenty of LEGO products left to pick up!
- littleBits – Put that S.T.E.A.M. education to work for the Empire or the Rebellion by constructing your own little R2-D2 or custom droid.
- Hasbro – All sorts of figures and playsets to bring the adventure home to your living room.
- Propel – Learn how to fly a starfighter with these Star Wars inspired battle drones.
- Mattel – Get some vehicles and starships to go with all those figures.
- Sphero – We know you’ve already got your remote-controlled BB-8, so get him an R2-D2 and a BB-9E to complete the set.
- JAKKS Pacific – When nothing but a BIG-FIGS™ will do.