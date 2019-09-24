Watch: ‘Star Wars’ Cast Members Tease Force Friday & a Trio of New Product Lines

Whether you’re excited for the big-screen story of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the interactive adventure of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, or the small-screen Disney+ debut of The Mandalorian (or, let’s face it, all three), there’s something for every Star Wars fan in the final few months of 2019.
Celebrating that fact is the Star Wars merchandising team, which will once again feature a showcase of all new product lines in this year’s Force Friday, arriving October 4th. And while you can’t actually see said new products in this teaser video, you can watch talent like Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Billy Dee Williams, Cameron Monaghan, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and more react to seeing them for the first time.
Check out the teaser for Star Wars Triple Force Friday below:
Get ready to see new products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order featuring generations of Star Wars saga talent coming together to kick off the countdown to Triple #ForceFriday on 10/4. This Thursday, 9/26 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, tune in to Star Wars YouTube for the Triple #ForceFriday Global Reveal Livestream!
