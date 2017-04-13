‘Star Wars Forces of Destiny’: The Ladies Lead This New Animated Series and Toyline

0

Disney and Lucasfilm today announced Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a new, original series of animated shorts (each 2-3 minutes in length) and an associated Hasbro toyline that will showcase the leading ladies of the Star Wars universe. All new adventures will feature Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others, ahead of books and a TV special later in the year. Hasbro’s ‘Adventure Figures’–a fusion between traditional dolls and action figures, creating a whole new way to play Star Wars–will also be available for fans everywhere later this year.

Even if you aren’t in attendance at the ongoing Star Wars Celebration, you can get your first look at Star Wars Forces of Destiny right here! We have a behind-the-scenes video revealing the voice cast and creative team behind the animated series (like Dave Filoni of Star Wars Rebels fame) as well as some images from the new toyline. Oh, and that cast includes Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn), Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata as narrator), which is pretty fantastic.

Here’s a pair of videos for you to enjoy, one that goes behind the scenes and one revealing the first look at Star Wars Forces of Destiny:

Get a sneak peek at the newest initiative from Disney and Lucasfilm – Star Wars Forces of Destiny – that celebrates the inspiring stories of iconic heroes from a galaxy far, far away…

“Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “We’re thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star Wars.”

Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny will remain true to the Star Wars canon, showing how choices both big and small ultimately shape the destinies of beloved characters. Launching in July, the animated micro-series will be available on Disney YouTube ahead of a two-part TV special featuring eight additional shorts on Disney Channel in Fall 2017.

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration in Orlando will see a sneak peek of Star Wars Forces of Destiny during the “Heroines of Star Wars” panel on Friday, April 14. The panel, moderated by Amy Ratcliffe – host of “Lattes with Leia” podcast, will feature Carrie Beck – vice president of animation at Lucasfilm and Dave Filoni – executive producer of Star Wars Rebels, as well as Ashley Eckstein, Tiya Sircar and other surprise guests.