‘Star Wars Forces of Destiny’ to Air October Specials with All-New Adventures

Disney Channel’s Star Wars Forces of Destiny recently offered Star Wars fans new insight into the daily lives of Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and Padmé Amidala. But if you wanted more animated adventures, you’re in luck! Two new half-hour specials, featuring a total of eight never-before-seen installments, will showcase compilations of the popular animated shorts featuring the leading ladies as well as new episodes including Han Solo, Hera Syndulla, Finn, Maz Kanata and many others.

The first half-hour special debuts Sunday, October 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the second on Sunday, October 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel App. With the first eight installments launching digitally, these new shorts will also launch on Disney YouTube following the Channel special. For more on the original run from the series’ writer Jennifer Muro, be sure to read up on my interview here and follow along with her on Twitter!

Check out the new trailer below:

Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, “Star Wars Forces of Destiny” showcases how choices both big and small shaped the destinies of beloved characters. Talent from across “Star Wars” films and animated TV series reprise their roles – Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Felicity Jones, Tiya Sircar, Ashley Eckstein, Vanessa Marshall, Catherine Taber and Matt Lanter among others. “Star Wars Forces of Destiny” will also continue to be supported by global product extensions, such as Adventure Figures and role-play from Hasbro, apparel exclusive to Target and books and comics.

Are you a fan? Be sure to let us know in the comments! And if you need to get caught up on Star Wars Forces of Destiny so far, take a look at the following videos: