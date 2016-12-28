‘Star Wars’: Kathleen Kennedy Teases Future Appearances From Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera

0

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been out in theaters for less than a month, and Saw Gerrera already seems to have his place in the larger cinematic universe. The character first appeared in animated form on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he’s set to appear in a future episode of Star Wars Rebels on Disney XD. According to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, there might be even more in store for him on the big screen.

Forest Whitaker portrays Saw in Rogue One, where we meet him as a battle-hardened veteran of the Rebel war and somewhat of an extremist. Speaking with Empire magazine, Kennedy said:

“With Saw Gerrera, we just became very intrigued with him as a character [from The Clone Wars] and how he fits inside this story….To be honest, we originally thought we were going to develop Saw into something much larger, but we couldn’t accommodate it. So he is not in the movie as much as we would like to have him in the movie, which creates the opportunity to explore his character even further in our future development.”

“I’m curious about what else they’re about to do,” Whitaker responded. “Because they seem to really like the character, which is great!”

“Future development” could mean what we already know (i.e. Rebels), but perhaps there are more appearances to be had in the anthology films, since the character wouldn’t have plausibly lived long enough to meet Rey and Finn in person. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are currently telling the story of a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), while Josh Trank was working on a Boba Fett film before his infamous parting of ways. As someone who’s considered an outsider, someone like the soon-to-be notorious smuggler or a bounty hunter could have crossed paths with Saw.

Elsewhere, we’ve heard references to “the campaigns of Saw Gerrera’s Partisans” in the Star Wars: Bloodline novel by Claudia Gray. With someone who’s been lurking in the background of this world, there’s plenty of story to tell.