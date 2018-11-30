Watch All 6 ‘Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures’ Shorts Online Now

0

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, a new series of animated shorts that aims to introduce the classic themes, pivotal moments and iconic characters from the Star Wars saga to the next generation, is now available for your viewing pleasure. Making their debut on the newly created Star Wars Kids Website (www.StarWarsKids.com) and Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, the first 6 exciting shorts will be accompanied by fun mixed media educational pieces designed to help older fans, parents and other mentors welcome the kids in their lives to explore a galaxy far, far away. Additional shorts featuring fan-favorite characters will debut in December and then on a weekly basis starting in 2019.

The adventure continues across a variety of product and platform categories including a new line of Hasbro toys available on December 1st exclusively at Walmart and then nationwide in January 2019. Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures begins a year-long celebration which will culminate with the final chapter in the Skywalker saga — Star Wars: Episode IX — in theaters December 2019.

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, followed by six new shorts released today:

Join Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Yoda, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and more in Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, a new series of animated shorts celebrating the galaxy far, far away!

Luke Skywalker embraces his destiny and sets out to become a Jedi!

Darth Vader wields the power of the dark side in pursuit of the stolen “Darth Vader wields the power of the dark side in pursuit of the stolen Death Star plans!

Luke Skywalker uses the Force to escape from the icy lair of the wampa!

Brave droid R2-D2 and his counterpart C-3PO embark on a vital mission for the Rebellion!

The mighty Chewbacca and Han Solo must work together to fix the Millennium Falcon and flee from danger!