Galaxy’s Edge: Everything You Need to Know About Building Your Custom ‘Star Wars’ Droid

The reservation period is over! As of June 24, Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open to everyone, which means you might be working out the details of your visit already. There’s no shortage of things to do in the new Star Wars-centric land, but for folks who are willing to shell out a few (or a lot) more dollars, Galaxy’s Edge has some incredible opportunities to take home one-of-a-kind Star Wars merchandise. We already gave you the rundown on how to get your hands on a custom lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, but if Astromech droids are more you’re style, then you’ll want to head over to the Droid Depot.

Nestled in the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, the Droid Depot is an active workshop jam-packed with all the R2-D2, BB-8, and droid-loving merch you’re looking for, but the highlight is the opportunity to build a custom R-Series of BB-Series of your own — including color combinations, personality chips, and further customization option. The cost comes to $99.99 plus tax for each astromech droid unit, including a remote control and carrying case, with the option to buy further customization. The droid personality chips will set you back an additional $12.99 plus tax a piece, as will accessory panels, with further options like decals, blaster attachments, and serving trays for an additional fee.

So how does it work? You can check out the process in the video above, but I’ll also break it down for you here. First, you’ll need to register your series unit choice with the clerk, who’ll set you up with a blueprint and a basket to collect your parts. Then, it’s off to the Parts Station, where you’ll select your parts from an ever-flowing conveyor belt packed with various colors and designs (a Dome, Dome Connection Plate, Body Sphere, and Motivator for a BB-Series and a Dom, Body, Center Leg, and Side Legs for an R-Series). Next you’ll head to the Build Station, where your sidekick comes to life. Following the placemat or graphics monitor instructions, you’ll assemble your droid before firing off a satisfying big red button that activates your new droid!

Of course, then you have to name it and decide exactly what kind of droid you’re taking home. Each unit comes with a remote control device that allows you to navigate your new little buddy (though droids must be kept in carrying cases while inside the park,) but for an additional charge, you can also add personality chips that determine if your droid is affiliated with the Resistance, the First Order, or maybe just a bit of an outlaw. Droids interact with Bluetooth tech, and those with personality, chips interact with the environments within the park, as well as with other custom droids, in character with their affiliation. That means your Resistance droid might get a bit nervous in First Order territory, but they’re gonna be thrilled to meet fighter in the resistance.

A few more details to note: The experience is limited to the builder and one guest, so no large parties, and someone in the group must be 14 or old. And a big note for Disneyland pass holders: the droids are not eligible for discounts, including the Annual Passholder discount. Reservations may be required, so be sure to check in advance!

