Everything We Learned about Disney’s Upcoming Attraction, ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’

In the last two months, I had the incredible opportunity to visit Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios for not one but two Star Wars-themed adventures. In November, I was among the first to check out the newly updated attraction, “Star Tours”, which incorporated new characters, vehicles, planets, and creatures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This month, I was welcomed back in order to experience the park’s epic “Star Wars: Galactic Nights” event while also getting an inside scoop on the details for the upcoming attraction, a massive expansion of Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios known as “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” While the overall experience was a once twice-in-a-lifetime ride, what’s really exciting is what the park has planned for guests attending the Galaxy’s Edge attraction.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, either stretching all the way back to 1977 or just from Rian Johnson‘s most recent installment, there’s a good chance you’ve envisioned yourself piloting a starship or engaging in a lightsaber battle. Whatever the fantasy, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is designed to drop you into an immersive, other-worldly adventure where (family-friendly and perfectly safe) action and intrigue await around every alien corner. The attraction will transport guests to Batuu, a remote trading outpost on, you guessed it, the edge of the galaxy. Once there, you’ll be able to take on missions that will determine the fate of the battle between the First Order and the Resistance, explore the vast and varied merchant market stalls in a grand bazaar, and/or just kick back and enjoy a wide selection of alien drinks and space meats.

The Imagineering team and Lucasfilm have really pulled out all the stops in making Batuu and “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” not just an authentic and “lived-in” place with a built-in sense of history, but an immersive environment that aims to let longtime fans live out their own Star Wars story. Here’s everything we know about it so far: