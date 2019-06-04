Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Merch – See All the Must-Have Items in 50+ Images

0

Much of the merchandise in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland plays a role in the overall storytelling within the land, like the cast members, the food and drinks, and the guests all do. The fully immersive experience of journeying to the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu includes nine product locations with 700 unique items, ranging from trinkets to collectibles to the highest ticket item, which is a $25,000 talking R2-D2 that you can pick up at the Droid Depot.

If you don’t want to wait in long lines to ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, or to grab a drink at Oga’s Cantina, you can pass some time in the Marketplace Shops, where the locals come together and gather. While there, you can stop by the Creature Stall, and even though the stall’s proprietor, Bina, is out traveling the galaxy to pick up more exotic creatures, her assistants will help you adopt a Kowakian Monkey-Lizard, a Porg and/or a Loth-cat to take with you to your home planet. You can also stop in at Black Spire Outfitters, where you can find robes, tunics, and belts for your next galactic adventure, Toydarian Toymaker, where you can pick up handcrafted toys and collectibles from the busy toymaker Zabaka, and Jewels of Bith, where there’s a wide variety of souvenirs and gifts for tourists.

While on Batuu, you can stop by the Droid Depot, where droid parts come and go on conveyor belts as guests choose how they’re going to construct their own custom units, which are currently either the BB-series or R-series astromech, that you can then bring to life and operate via remote control, for $100 (plus tax) with a $14 personality chip. There are also pre-built droids, apparel, housewares, action figures, play sets, and motion-activated R2-D2 and BB-8 headbands that respond with lights and sound.

In Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, you can find some very cool collectibles, galactic artifacts, legacy lightsabers (replicas of the ones that belonged to some of the most famous warriors in the galaxy’s history), lightsaber accessories (including a very useful carrier bag, if you decide to make the $200 splurge on a custom lightsaber at Savi’s workshop) and display stands, Holocrons, various colors of Kyber Crystals, and artwork of a variety of the franchise characters. Even if you don’t want to spend anything at all, the legendary antiquities dealer has a seemingly endless amount of things from his collection, hung and strewn around his shop.

When Collider recently got the opportunity to preview this incredible new land, we made sure to focus a lot of attention on the wide variety of merchandise, so that you know just what to be prepared for while shopping the Black Spire Outpost, if you so choose.