Disney’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Attraction Adds Oga’s Cantina; There Will Be Booze

If you’re going to step into a Star Wars story, you’re going to need a Cantina. Fortunately, the folks at Disney know that better than anyone, which means both Disneyland and Disney World are getting a Cantina of their own — Oga’s Cantina — when the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction opens in 2019.

In between visiting the Millennium Falcon and battling the war with the First Empire, you can swing by Oga’s for some of the best drinks in the galaxy and unique interstellar musical entertainment, provided courtesy of of RX-24 — a familiar face for any Disney parks lovers — the StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid we first met in Star Tours, who has re-envisioned himself as the cantina’s DJ. “As quirky and talkative as ever, he’s still trying to do his best on the job,” reads the official announcement.

Oh, and here’s the big news: you will find both “choices for kids and libations for adults” on the menu and we all know what that means… It means booze. Yes, for the first time since 1955, alcoholic beverages will be served in Disneyland park outside of Club 33. A Disney Parks representative tells Nerdist that Oga’s”“will serve an innovative menu of non-alcoholic and alcohol-based custom cocktails along with beer and wine options.”

Here’s the full official description for Oga’s cantina,

“Visitors come to this notorious local watering hole to unwind, conduct shady business, and maybe even encounter a friend…or a foe. Run by an intriguing alien proprietor, Oga Garra, the cantina adheres to a strict code of conduct that tries to keep its unruly patrons in check. But with a history of being a smugglers’ safe haven and a popular stopping point for those seeking to avoid the authorities, you can bet that the cantina has a story or two to tell. Oga’s Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy. And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using “otherworldly” methods, served in unique vessels. With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!”

