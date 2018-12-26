First Look at the ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Rides ‘Smuggler’s Run’ and ‘Rise of the Resistance’

0

Next year will see the opening of the attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm, they were going to make more Star Wars movies, but Disney being Disney, there was also an eye towards what the Star Wars universe could bring to the theme parks. Now we’re almost there with Galaxy’s Edge hitting both Disneyland and Disneyworld next year.

In a new video, Disney has released a look at the rides Smuggler’s Run and Rise of the Resistance. In Smuggler’s Run, you’ll be in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, which seems pretty amazing all on its own, but then you’ll be thrust into a chase through the galaxy on a ship that may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts. You can also go on Rise of the Resistance, which will put you in the middle of the battle between the Resistance and the First Order and will even have you encountering Kylo Ren.

These rides look like a blast, and I imagine that Galaxy’s Edge will be an absolute sensation when it launches. After years of reports as the park was under construction, I’m eager to hear accounts of what these rides are like. Then I’ll proceed to exit my house, stand in my driveway, and be at the end of the line for Smuggler’s Run.

Check out the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge trailer below. Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World in fall 2019.

